The World to Come movie poster

The World to Come (2021)

Drama
Rated R
98 min.
Release Date
February 12, 2021
Digital Date
March 2, 2021
Director
Mona Fastvold
Writer
Jim Shepard, Ron Hansen
Cast
Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher Abbott, Casey Affleck
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
98 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some sexuality/nudity

In this powerful 19th century romance set in the American Northeast, Abigail (Katherine Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbor Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) find themselves irrevocably drawn to each other. A grieving Abigail tends to her withdrawn husband Dyer (Casey Affleck) as free-spirit Tallie bristles at the jealous control of her husband Finney (Christopher Abbott), when together their intimacy begins to fill a void in each other's lives they never knew existed. Directed by... Full synopsis »

