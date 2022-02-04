Release Date
February 4, 2022 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
127 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
The Worst Person in The World is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in the life of Julie (Reinsve), a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.