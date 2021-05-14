Those Who Wish Me Dead movie poster
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Suspense
Rated R
100 min.
Release Date
May 14, 2021
Digital Date
May 14, 2021 (HBO)
Director
Taylor Sheridan
Writer
Michael Koryta, Charles Leavitt, Taylor Sheridan
Cast
Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, Jon Bernthal
Studio
New Line Cinema
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence, and language throughout

Oscar winner Angelina Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted,” the “Maleficent” films) stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.

Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Names aren't everything, but if the terribly--or at least instantly forgettably--titled Those Who Wish Me Dead were to be judged by name alone, the review would be an adequate representation of this awkwardly made misfire starring Angelina Jolie.
MOVIE FEATURES
