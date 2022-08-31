Three Thousand Years of Longing movie poster
FilmJabber
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Three Thousand Years of Longing movie poster

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

Fantasy Drama
Release Date
August 31, 2022
Director
George Miller
Writer
George Miller, Augusta Gore
Cast
Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton
Studio
MGM
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. 

This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
FilmJabber
