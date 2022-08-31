Three Thousand Years of Longing

Release Date
August 31, 2022
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.
This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.