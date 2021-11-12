tick, tick...Boom! movie poster
tick, tick...Boom!
tick, tick...Boom! (2021)

Drama Musical
Rated PG-13
115 min.
Release Date
November 12, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
November 19, 2021 (Netflix)
Director
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Writer
Steven Levenson
Cast
Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry,  MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, with Judith Light, Vanessa Hudgens
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
115 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some strong language, some suggestive material and drug references

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before... Full synopsis »

If one were to come up with a thousand titles that would draw people in to watch a musical or movie, you’d still be nowhere close to selecting tick...tick...Boom!, the insultingly bad name for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature-length directorial debut... and the musical on which it is based. But fight the urge to ignore this tragically titled production and you’ll discover a highly entertaining, witty, and laughter-evoking musical drama. Full movie review »
