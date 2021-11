Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before... Full synopsis »

If one were to come up with a thousand titles that would draw people in to watch a musical or movie, you’d still be nowhere close to selecting, the insultingly bad name for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature-length directorial debut... and the musical on which it is based. But fight the urge to ignore this tragically titled production and you’ll discover a highly entertaining, witty, and laughter-evoking musical drama.