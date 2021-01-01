tick, tick...BOOM! movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
tick, tick...BOOM! movie poster

tick, tick...BOOM! (2021)

Musical Drama
Release Date
Fall 2021
Director
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Writer
Steven Levenson
Cast
Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry,  MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, with Judith Light, Vanessa Hudgens
Studio
Netflix
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'In the Heights' Soars 'In the Heights' Soars
'The Conjuring 3' Has the Devil Saying Don't Do It 'The Conjuring 3' Has the Devil Saying Don't Do It
Mark Wahlberg Goes 'Infinite' in New Trailer Mark Wahlberg Goes 'Infinite' in New Trailer
M. Night's 'Old' Offers New Tricks - Watch the Trailer M. Night's 'Old' Offers New Tricks - Watch the Trailer