Tickled (2016) - Movie Details
Release Date
June 17, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
April 23, 2019 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
92 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language
One of the most talked-about films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, TICKLED begins with reporter David Farrier stumbling upon a bizarre “competitive endurance tickling” video online, wherein young men are paid to be tied up and tickled, and reaching out to request a story from the company. But the reply he receives is shocking—the sender mocks Farrier's sexual orientation and threatens extreme legal action should he dig any deeper. So, like any good journalist... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
If you ever thought tickling was a sinister activity, now you’re not alone. The documentary Tickled (now available to watch on digital streaming options) paints itself as an exploration of the world of competitive tickling, but in reality it's an investigation into a twisted and pained individual with a fetish for tickling so strong he's willing to create new identities, commit fraud and wildly threaten legal action to protect his secrets. Full movie review »