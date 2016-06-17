One of the most talked-about films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, TICKLED begins with reporter David Farrier stumbling upon a bizarre “competitive endurance tickling” video online, wherein young men are paid to be tied up and tickled, and reaching out to request a story from the company. But the reply he receives is shocking—the sender mocks Farrier's sexual orientation and threatens extreme legal action should he dig any deeper. So, like any good journalist... Full synopsis »

If you ever thought tickling was a sinister activity, now you’re not alone. The documentary(now available to watch on digital streaming options) paints itself as an exploration of the world of competitive tickling, but in reality it's an investigation into a twisted and pained individual with a fetish for tickling so strong he's willing to create new identities, commit fraud and wildly threaten legal action to protect his secrets.