Titane
Titane (2021)

Suspense Sci-Fi Drama
Rated R
108 min.
Release Date
October 1, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
October 18, 2021
Director
Julia Ducournau
Writer
Julia Ducournau
Cast
Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon
Studio
Neon
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence and disturbing material, graphic nudity, sexual content, and language

TITANE: A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due to its pronounced biocompatibility

The most unpredictable movie you’ll see all year, Titane ricochets towards its inevitable finale, something not inevitable at all. About a girl whose skull is fractured in a car accident and repaired with a titanium plate who then grows up to be a “car girl” who has violent sex with a vehicle only to subsequently discover she is pregnant, Titane is either for you or not at all for you with very little in between. Full movie review »
