Release Date
October 1, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
October 18, 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence and disturbing material, graphic nudity, sexual content, and language
TITANE: A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due to its pronounced biocompatibility... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
The most unpredictable movie you’ll see all year, Titane ricochets towards its inevitable finale, something not inevitable at all. About a girl whose skull is fractured in a car accident and repaired with a titanium plate who then grows up to be a “car girl” who has violent sex with a vehicle only to subsequently discover she is pregnant, Titane is either for you or not at all for you with very little in between. Full movie review »