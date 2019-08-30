Tod@s Caen (2019) - Movie DetailsComedy
Release Date
August 30, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Following up their success on the record breaking No Manches Frida 2, Omar Chaparro and Martha Higareda, pair up again for the big screen with the hilarious romantic comedy TOD@S CAEN. Adán (Omar Chaparro) is a charming seducer who believes he knows how to make any woman swoon. He prepares to teach his friends the art of conquering women, using his array of bullet-proof rules of seduction. Mia (Martha Higareda) is an ambitious producer that... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.