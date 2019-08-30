Following up their success on the record breaking No Manches Frida 2, Omar Chaparro and Martha Higareda, pair up again for the big screen with the hilarious romantic comedy TOD@S CAEN. Adán (Omar Chaparro) is a charming seducer who believes he knows how to make any woman swoon. He prepares to teach his friends the art of conquering women, using his array of bullet-proof rules of seduction. Mia (Martha Higareda) is an ambitious producer that... Full synopsis »