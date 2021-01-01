Together Together movie poster
FilmJabber
NA
Users
Together Together
Comedy Drama
90 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Nikole Beckwith
Writer
Nikole Beckwith
Cast
Ed Helms,  Patti Harrison,  Tig Notaro,  Julio Torres,  Anna Konkle
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

When 26-year-old Anna becomes a gestational surrogate to a single, middle-aged app designer named Matt, she expects only a transactional bit of good karma and the payday that will allow her to finish her college degree. But as Matt’s unbridled enthusiasm for impending parenthood leads him to persistently insert himself into her life and invite her into his, the initially annoyed Anna finds herself reluctantly charmed. The pair of self-described loners gradually open up to... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Together Together is an endearing romantic comedy, only without romance. About a single man (Ed Helms) who forms a platonic friendship with the surrogate (Patti Harrison) carrying his unborn child, the lighthearted movie explores how two unlikely people can bond over a common purpose. Full movie review »
FilmJabber
NA
Users
