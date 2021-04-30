Tom Clancy's Without Remorse movie poster
NA
Tom Clancy's Without Remorse (2021)

Action
Release Date
April 30, 2021
Director
Stefano Sollima
Writer
Taylor Sheridan, Will Staples
Cast
Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Guy Pearce
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
