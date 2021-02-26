Tom & Jerry

Release Date
February 26, 2021
Digital Date
April 16, 2021 (Premium VOD)
DVD Release Date
May 18, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language
One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom and Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.