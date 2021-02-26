Tom & Jerry movie poster
Tom & Jerry
Tom & Jerry (2021)

Family Animated
Rated PG
101 min.
Release Date
February 26, 2021
Digital Date
April 16, 2021 (Premium VOD)
DVD Release Date
May 18, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Tim Story
Writer
Kevin Costello
Cast
Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost,   Ken Jeong
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century," forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story's "Tom and Jerry."  The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically...

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
