The Way Back (2020)

Drama
Release Date
March 6, 2020
Director
Gavin O'Connor
Writer
Brad Ingelsby, Gavin O'Connor
Cast
Ben Affleck, Hayes MacArthur, Janina Gavankar
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) once had a life filled with promise. In high school, he was a basketball phenom with a full university scholarship, when suddenly, for reasons unknown, he walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Now years later, Jack is spiraling down, triggered by an unspeakable loss, and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope for a better life.

When he is asked to coach the basketball... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

