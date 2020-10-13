Totally Under Control (2020)Documentary
Unrated
123 min.
Release Date
October 13, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
October 20, 2020 (Hulu Exclusive)
Running Time
123 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, 9 months later, the novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of almost 200,000 Americans and caused staggering economic damage, while in South Korea, there were no significant lockdowns and, in an urbanized population of 51 million, only 344 lives have been lost. Where did we go wrong? As the presidential election nears, Americans are increasingly enraged by a... Full synopsis »
