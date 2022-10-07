Tár movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Tár movie poster

Tár (2022)

Drama
Rated R
158 min.
Release Date
October 7, 2022 (Limited)
October 28, 2022
Director
Todd Field
Writer
Todd Field
Cast
Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Mark Strong
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
158 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some language and brief nudity

From producer-writer-director Todd Field comes TÁR, starring Cate Blanchett as the iconic musician Lydia Tár. TÁR examines the changing nature of power, its impact and durability in our modern world.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Smile' Will Leave You Smiling. If You Liked to Be Terrified. 'Smile' Will Leave You Smiling. If You Liked to Be Terrified.
'Blonde' Goes for Broke, for Good or Bad 'Blonde' Goes for Broke, for Good or Bad
Ignore the Critics. 'Don't Worry Darling' is Worth It Ignore the Critics. 'Don't Worry Darling' is Worth It
'Barbarian' is a Bloody Blast 'Barbarian' is a Bloody Blast