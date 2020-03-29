Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula movie poster
Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula
Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula movie poster

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula (2020)

Foreign Horror
Release Date
TBA 2020
Director
Yeon Sang-Ho
Writer
Park Joo-Suk, Yeon Sang-Ho
Cast
Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun
Studio
Well Go USA Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
