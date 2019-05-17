Trial by Fire movie poster
Trial by Fire (2019) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
May 17, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Edward Zwick
Writer
Geoffrey Fletcher
Cast
Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern, Emily Meade
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Trial by Fire is the true-life Texas story of the unlikely bond between an imprisoned death row inmate (Jack O'Connell) and a mother of two from Houston (Laura Dern) who, though facing staggering odds, fights mightily for his freedom. Cameron Todd Willingham, a poor, uneducated heavy metal devotee with a violent streak and a criminal record, is convicted of arson-related triple homicide in 1992. During his 12 years on death row, Elizabeth Gilbert, an improbable... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

