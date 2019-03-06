Triple Frontier

Release Date
March 6, 2019 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
March 13, 2019 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
125 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
A group of former Special Forces operatives (BEN AFFLECK, OSCAR ISAAC, CHARLIE HUNNAM, GARRETT HEDLUND and PEDRO PASCAL) reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Netflix continues to attract top talent to its platform, yet most of the movies it produces are mediocre, the equivalent of those direct-to-video titles your parents would rent from Blockbuster because the cover featured someone they recognized. Full movie review »