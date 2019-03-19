Triple Threat movie poster
Triple Threat
Triple Threat (2019) - Movie Details

Action
Release Date
March 19, 2019 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
March 22, 2019 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Jesse V. Johnson
Writer
Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Tiger Chen, Celina Jade, Michael Bisping, Michael Jai White, Scott Adkins
Cast
Joey O’Bryan, Paul Staheli
Studio
Well Go USA Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Unrated

A down-and-out team of mercenaries must take on a group of professional assassins and stop them before they kill their target: a billionaire’s daughter intent on bringing down a major crime syndicate. This breakneck thriller teams over half a dozen of the world’s biggest action stars for the martial arts event film of the year.... Full synopsis »

In the late 90s, I went on a kung fu rampage, driven largely by the American introductions of Jackie Chan and Jet Li. My interest waned a few years later for whatever reason, but now I’m feeling the itch to get back into the swing kick of things. Triple Threat, which stars Iko Uwais, Tony Jaa, and Tiger Hu Chen as the “triple threat,” seemed like a good enough place to start. Full movie review »

