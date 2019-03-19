A down-and-out team of mercenaries must take on a group of professional assassins and stop them before they kill their target: a billionaire’s daughter intent on bringing down a major crime syndicate. This breakneck thriller teams over half a dozen of the world’s biggest action stars for the martial arts event film of the year.... Full synopsis »

In the late 90s, I went on a kung fu rampage, driven largely by the American introductions of Jackie Chan and Jet Li. My interest waned a few years later for whatever reason, but now I’m feeling the itch to get back into the swing kick of things., which stars Iko Uwais, Tony Jaa, and Tiger Hu Chen as the “triple threat,” seemed like a good enough place to start.