Trolls Band Together
Trolls Band Together (2023)

Animated Comedy Family
Rated PG
91 min.
Release Date
November 17, 2023
Digital Date
December 19, 2023
DVD Release Date
January 16, 2024 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Walt Dohrn, Tim Heitz
Writer
Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Elizabeth Tippet
Cast
Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Camila Cabello, Eric André, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, RuPaul Charles, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Kenan Thompson, Anderson .Paak, Kunal Nayyar, Ron Funches
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
91 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some mild rude and suggestive humor

This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together.

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Capsule Review: Parents might be afraid to venture into the world of the brightly colored Trolls, but this series may be the boldest, most batshit crazy mainstream franchise operating today. Stuffed with fun music, sugar-fused energy, and LSD-laced elements, Trolls Band Together is an absurd blast.  Full movie review »
