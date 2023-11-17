Release Date
November 17, 2023
Digital Date
December 19, 2023
DVD Release Date
January 16, 2024 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
91 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some mild rude and suggestive humor
This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together.
After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Capsule Review: Parents might be afraid to venture into the world of the brightly colored Trolls, but this series may be the boldest, most batshit crazy mainstream franchise operating today. Stuffed with fun music, sugar-fused energy, and LSD-laced elements, Trolls Band Together is an absurd blast. Full movie review »