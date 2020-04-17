Trolls World Tour movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments
Trolls World Tour movie poster

Trolls World Tour (2020) - Movie Details

Family Animated
Release Date
April 17, 2020
Director
Walt Dohrn, David P. Smith
Writer
Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger
Cast
Anna Kendrick, Sam Rockwell, Jamie Dornan
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments
MOVIE FEATURES
The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far) The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far)
'Men in Black: International' Demands a Neuralizer 'Men in Black: International' Demands a Neuralizer
Now on Blu-ray, 'Captain Marvel' is Still No Marvel Now on Blu-ray, 'Captain Marvel' is Still No Marvel
No, 'Dark Phoenix' Doesn't Disappoint No, 'Dark Phoenix' Doesn't Disappoint