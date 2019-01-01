Troop Zero (2019) - Movie Details Comedy Drama Family 97 min.

In rural 1977 Georgia, a misfit girl (Mckenna Grace) dreams of life in outer space. When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

