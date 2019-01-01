Troop Zero movie poster
NA
Troop Zero movie poster

Troop Zero (2019) - Movie Details

Comedy Drama Family
97 min.
Release Date
TBA 2019 (Limited)
Director
Bert & Bertie
Writer
Lucy Alibar
Cast
Viola Davis, Mckenna Grace, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps, Charles Shotwell, Allison Janney
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for thematic elements, language, and smoking throughout

In rural 1977 Georgia, a misfit girl (Mckenna Grace) dreams of life in outer space. When a national competition offers her a chance at her dream, to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime and beyond.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

