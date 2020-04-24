Release Date
April 24, 2020
Digital Date
April 24, 2020
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
124 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence throughout, bloody images, pervasive language, sexual content and some nudity
Set amidst the grueling badlands of 19th-century Australia, legendary outlaw Ned Kelly (George MacKay, 1917, Ophelia) grows up under the bloody and uncompromising rule of the English. Food is scarce, survival is filled with daily strife, and every opportunity the colonizers take to make their victims feel powerless is inflicted with searing brutality. In a desperate attempt to prime him for rebellion, Ned Kelly’s mother (Essie Davis, The Babadook), sells him off into the hands... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Confusingly not a true or historical depiction of Australian outlaw Ned Kelly and his gang, True History of the Kelly Gang is a visceral treat of a film, superbly acted and violently enthralling. Full movie review »