True History of the Kelly Gang movie poster
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
True History of the Kelly Gang
True History of the Kelly Gang movie poster

True History of the Kelly Gang (2020)

Action Crime Drama
Rated R
124 min.
Release Date
April 24, 2020
Digital Date
April 24, 2020
Director
Justin Kurzel
Writer
Shaun Grant
Cast
George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Orlando Schwerdt, Charlie Hunnam, Russell Crowe, Thomasin McKenzie
Studio
IFC Films
Running Time
124 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence throughout, bloody images, pervasive language, sexual content and some nudity

Set amidst the grueling badlands of 19th-century Australia, legendary outlaw Ned Kelly (George MacKay, 1917, Ophelia) grows up under the bloody and uncompromising rule of the English. Food is scarce, survival is filled with daily strife, and every opportunity the colonizers take to make their victims feel powerless is inflicted with searing brutality.  In a desperate attempt to prime him for rebellion, Ned Kelly’s mother (Essie Davis, The Babadook), sells him off into the hands... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Confusingly not a true or historical depiction of Australian outlaw Ned Kelly and his gang, True History of the Kelly Gang is a visceral treat of a film, superbly acted and violently enthralling. Full movie review »
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
18 Movies to Watch on Netflix this June 18 Movies to Watch on Netflix this June
Review: 'The High Note' Finds a Familiar Beat Review: 'The High Note' Finds a Familiar Beat
Watch the Second 'Tenet' Trailer Watch the Second 'Tenet' Trailer
Check out the Creepy New 'Relic' Teaser Check out the Creepy New 'Relic' Teaser