Tyrel movie poster

Tyrel (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
86 min.
Release Date
December 5, 2018
Director
Sebastián Silva
Writer
Sebastián Silva
Cast
Jason Mitchell, Christopher Abbott, Michael Cera, Caleb Landry Jones, Michael Zegan, Philip Ettinger, Ann Dowd, Reg E. Cathey
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
86 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

TYREL follows Tyler, who joins his friend on a trip to the Catskills for a weekend birthday party with several people he doesn’t know. As soon as they get there, it’s clear that (1) he’s the only black guy, and (2) it’s going to be a weekend of heavy drinking. Although Tyler is welcomed, he can’t help but feel uneasy in “Whitesville.” The combination of all the testosterone and alcohol starts to get out of... Full synopsis »

