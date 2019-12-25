Uncut Gems movie poster
Uncut Gems movie poster

Uncut Gems (2019)

Drama Crime Comedy
135 min.
Release Date
December 25, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Writer
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Cast
Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett
Studio
A24
Running Time
135 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use

Set in the diamond district of New York City, Howard Ratner, a jewelry store owner and dealer to the rich and famous, must find a way to pay his debts when his merchandise is taken from one of his top sellers and girlfriend.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk.
