Unhinged movie poster

Unhinged (2020)

Suspense
Rated R
90 min.
Release Date
August 21, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Derrick Borte
Writer
Carl Ellsworth
Cast
Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, Austin P. McKenzie
Studio
Solstice Studios
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violent content, and language throughout

Academy Award winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we've all experienced- road rage - to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves... Full synopsis »

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
