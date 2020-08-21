Unhinged (2020)Suspense
Rated R
90 min.
Release Date
August 21, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violent content, and language throughout
Academy Award winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we've all experienced- road rage - to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.