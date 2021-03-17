United States vs. Reality Winner

A state of secrets and a ruthless hunt for whistleblowers – this is the story of 25-year-old NSA contractor Reality Winner who disclosed one document about Russian election interference to the media and became the number one leak target of the Trump administration.

In the sobering documentary, filmmaker Sonia Kennebeck brings to the forefront two truths: that “Reality Winner” is someone’s actual name, and that the blurry line between heroic whistleblower and treasonous leaker is a treacherous one to cross for anyone who opposes the government.