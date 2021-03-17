United States vs. Reality Winner movie poster
United States vs. Reality Winner
United States vs. Reality Winner movie poster

United States vs. Reality Winner (2021)

Documentary
93 min.
Release Date
March 17, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Sonia Kennebeck
Writer
NA
Cast
Natalia Dyer, Edward Snowden, Thomas Drake
Studio
NA
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

A state of secrets and a ruthless hunt for whistleblowers – this is the story of 25-year-old NSA contractor Reality Winner who disclosed one document about Russian election interference to the media and became the number one leak target of the Trump administration.

... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

In the sobering documentary United States vs. Reality Winner, filmmaker Sonia Kennebeck brings to the forefront two truths: that “Reality Winner” is someone’s actual name, and that the blurry line between heroic whistleblower and treasonous leaker is a treacherous one to cross for anyone who opposes the government. Full movie review »
