United States vs. Reality Winner (2021)Documentary
93 min.
Release Date
March 17, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Writer
NA
Studio
NA
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
A state of secrets and a ruthless hunt for whistleblowers – this is the story of 25-year-old NSA contractor Reality Winner who disclosed one document about Russian election interference to the media and became the number one leak target of the Trump administration.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
In the sobering documentary United States vs. Reality Winner, filmmaker Sonia Kennebeck brings to the forefront two truths: that “Reality Winner” is someone’s actual name, and that the blurry line between heroic whistleblower and treasonous leaker is a treacherous one to cross for anyone who opposes the government. Full movie review »