Upgrade (2018) - Movie Details

Sci-Fi Comedy Action
Release Date
June 1, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Leigh Whannell
Writer
Leigh Whannell
Cast
Logan Marshall Green, Betty Gabriel
Studio
BH Tilt
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

UPGRADE is a thrilling and hyper violent vision of the future from the producers of GET OUT and THE PURGE, and the creator of SAW and INSIDIOUS.

After his wife is killed during a brutal mugging that also leaves him paralyzed, Grey Trace (Logan Marshall Green, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, PROMETHEUS) is approached by a billionaire inventor with an experimental cure that will “upgrade” his body. The cure - an Artificial Intelligence implant called STEM - gives... Full synopsis »

