Vacation Friends (2021)

Comedy
Release Date
August 27, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
August 27, 2021 (Hulu Exclusive)
Director
Clay Tarver
Writer
Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Clay Tarver, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley
Cast
John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor, Lynn Whitfield
Studio
20th Century Studios
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Howery, Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (Cena, Hagner) at a resort in Mexico.  Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating... Full synopsis »

