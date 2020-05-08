Valley Girl movie poster
NA
Valley Girl
Valley Girl movie poster

Valley Girl (2020)

Comedy Musical
Release Date
May 8, 2020
Digital Date
May 8, 2020
Director
Rachel Lee Goldenberg
Writer
Amy Talkington
Cast
Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse, Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray, Chloe Bennet, Logan Paul, Mae Whitman, Mario Revolori, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone, Camila Morrone
Studio
Orion Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Julie (Jessica Rothe) is the ultimate '80s Valley Girl. A creative free spirit; Julie's time is spent with her best friends shopping at the Galleria mall and making plans for senior prom. That is, until she falls hard for Randy (Joshua Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for. Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
