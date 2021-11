Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, well… what the hell was I thinking? A day after watching the three-hour-long No Time To Die , I was lured to a press screening near my home for a 90-minute movie featuring Woody Harrelson playing a psychopath—my preferred mode for one Woody Harrelson—never mind that it was a sequel to one of the most brain numbing and spectacularly weird comic book film of the last decade.