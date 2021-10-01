Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)Comic Book Action
Rated PG-13
90 min.
October 1, 2021
November 23, 2021
December 14, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
90 minutes
Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references
Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, well… what the hell was I thinking? A day after watching the three-hour-long No Time To Die, I was lured to a press screening near my home for a 90-minute movie featuring Woody Harrelson playing a psychopath—my preferred mode for one Woody Harrelson—never mind that it was a sequel to one of the most brain numbing and spectacularly weird comic book film of the last decade. Full movie review »