Release Date
March 25, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
March 25, 2021 (Streaming)
Director
Writer
Studio
NA
Running Time
107 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Unhappily married Miriam and Caleb join Miriam’s somewhat-estranged sister Greta and husband Dylan at a lakeside cabin for a weekend of relaxation and reconciliation. Feeling spurned in attempts to connect with both Greta and Caleb, Miriam increasingly retreats to the easy comfort of her friendship with the affable Dylan. After a transgressive act of sexual violence, the film’s narrative vividly fractures, disorienting audiences while inextricably tying their experience to Miriam’s as she embarks on a... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A rape revenge film for the #MeToo era, Violation is a gritty, absorbing thriller that overstays its welcome, if only due to its bleakness. Eschewing the “cliches” of the subgenre, which often deals with a violent rape or gang rape, Violation narrows in a much more common form of sexual assault. Full movie review »