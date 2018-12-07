Vox Lox movie poster
Vox Lox movie poster

Vox Lox (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
December 7, 2018 (LA/NY)
December 14, 2018
Director
Brady Corbet
Writer
Brady Corbet
Cast
Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Raffey Cassidy
Studio
Neon
Running Time
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, some strong violence, and drug content

VOX LUX, A 20th Century Portrait, begins in 1999 when teenage Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) survives a violent tragedy. After singing at a memorial service, Celeste transforms into a burgeoning pop star with the help of her songwriter sister (Stacy Martin) and talent manager (Jude Law). Celeste's meteoric rise to fame dovetails with a personal and national loss of innocence, consequently elevating the young powerhouse to a new kind of celebrity: American icon, secular deity,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

