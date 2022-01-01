Watcher (2022)Suspense
91 min.
Release Date
TBA
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
NA
Running Time
91 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Julia joins her husband when he relocates to his family’s native Romania for a new job. Having recently abandoned her acting career, she finds herself frequently alone and unoccupied. One night, people-watching from her picture window, she spots a vague figure in an adjacent building, who seems to be looking back at her. Soon after, while alone at a local movie theater, Julia’s sense of being watched intensifies, and she becomes certain she’s being followed... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Maybe he just wants to be friends. In Chloe Okuno’s feature-length debut, Maika Monroe is stalked by a creepy neighbor–or at least she thinks she is being stalked by a creepy neighbor–to satisfying results. Full movie review »