Release Date
November 1, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
135 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, and featuring an astonishing ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike, Waves traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family—led by a well-intentioned but domineering father—as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. From acclaimed director Trey Edward Shults, Waves is a heartrending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.