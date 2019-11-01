NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

Waves (2019)

Drama Romance
135 min.
Release Date
November 1, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Trey Edward Shults
Writer
Trey Edward Shults
Cast
Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sterling K. Brown
Studio
A24
Running Time
135 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, and featuring an astonishing ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike, Waves traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family—led by a well-intentioned but domineering father—as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. From acclaimed director Trey Edward Shults, Waves is a heartrending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'It Chapter Two' is Three Hours Too Long 'It Chapter Two' is Three Hours Too Long
Watch the New Full-Length 'Terminator' Trailer Watch the New Full-Length 'Terminator' Trailer
Watch the New Full-Length 'Joker' Trailer Watch the New Full-Length 'Joker' Trailer
There's Another New 'Ad Astra' Trailer There's Another New 'Ad Astra' Trailer