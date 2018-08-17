We the Animals movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
We the Animals movie poster

We the Animals (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
August 17, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Jeremiah Zagar
Writer
Dan Kitrosser, Jeremiah Zagar
Cast
Evan Rosado, Isaiah Kristian, Josiah Gabriel, Sheila Vand, Raul Castillo
Studio
The Orchard
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Us three. Us brothers. Us kings, inseparable. Three boys tear through their childhood, in the midst of their young parents’ volatile love that makes and unmakes the family many times over. While Manny and Joel grow into versions of their loving and unpredictable father, Ma seeks to shelter her youngest, Jonah, in the cocoon of home. More sensitive and conscious than his older siblings, Jonah increasingly embraces an imagined world all his own.

With a screenplay... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' Review: 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado'
The New R-Rated Predator Trailer is Here The New R-Rated Predator Trailer is Here
Ranking the Mission: Impossible Movies Ranking the Mission: Impossible Movies
Review: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Review: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'