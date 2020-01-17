Weathering with You movie poster
Weathering with You
Weathering with You movie poster

Weathering with You (2019)

Animated Drama Foreign Romance
114 min.
Release Date
January 17, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Makoto Shinkai
Writer
Makoto Shinkai
Cast
Kotaro Daigo, Nana Mori, Sei Hiraizumi
Studio
GKIDS
Running Time
114 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for suggestive material, some violence and language

The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright...

MOVIE REVIEW

It's not you, it's me. Makoto Shinkai, you've made a beautifully animated movie. The characters are grounded, largely believable. The story, one of youthful love, spans continents, ethnicities, and language. Weathering with You, by all accounts, is a very good movie.
MOVIE FEATURES
