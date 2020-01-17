Release Date
January 17, 2020 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
114 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for suggestive material, some violence and language
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
It’s not you, it’s me. Makoto Shinkai, you’ve made a beautifully animated movie. The characters are grounded, largely believable. The story, one of youthful love, spans continents, ethnicities, and language. Weathering with You, by all accounts, is a very good movie. Full movie review »