Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2022)

Comedy Drama Musical
108 min.
Digital Date
November 4, 2022 (Streaming)
Director
Eric Appel
Writer
Eric Appel, Weird Al Yankovic
Cast
Daniel Radcliffe,  Evan Rachel Wood
Studio
The Roku Channel
Running Time
108 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Daniel Radcliffe is “Weird” Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. With Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and an A-list cast of... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
