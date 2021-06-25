Release Date
June 25, 2021 (Limited)
Digital Date
June 25, 2021
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some bloody violence, sexual references and language throughout
After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A werewolf stalks a small, isolated town—or does it?—in the horror-comedy Werewolves Within, an amusing if slight romp that is oh so close to being gold but ends up not being quite a silver bullet, either. Full movie review »