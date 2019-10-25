Western Stars movie poster
NA
NA
Western Stars movie poster

Western Stars (2019)

Musical Documentary
83 min.
Release Date
October 25, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Bruce Springsteen, Thom Zimny
Writer
NA
Cast
Bruce Springsteen
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
83 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Springsteen’s first studio album in five years, Western Stars marks a departure for the legendary singer/songwriter while still drawing on his roots. Touching on themes of love and loss, loneliness and family and the inexorable passage of time, the documentary film evokes the American West—both the mythic and the hardscrabble—weaving archival footage and Springsteen’s personal narration with song to tell the story of Western Stars.

“Western Stars” offers fans the world over their only opportunity... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
NA
