WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (2021)Documentary
Unrated
104 min.
Release Date
April 2, 2021 (Video)
Digital Date
April 2, 2021 (Hulu)
Director
Writer
Cast
NA
Studio
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN is a feature documentary that explores the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years - the story of WeWork, and its hippie-messianic leader Adam Neumann. Utilizing interviews with journalists, experts, high-ranking former employees, and former WeWork members, WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN takes a look at the community-centric, people-first ideal... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
From miracle success to spectacular business failure, WeWork’s rise and fall is the kind of cautionary tale that will serve as a feeder for university case studies for decades to come. Proof that charisma, vision, and salesmanship can take you extraordinarily far--but only so far--the new documentary WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn is an enthralling examination of the firm’s epic downfall, though if you’re familiar with the organization and its founder Adam Neumann it may just be a repeat of what you already know. Full movie review »