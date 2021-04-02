WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN is a feature documentary that explores the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years - the story of WeWork, and its hippie-messianic leader Adam Neumann. Utilizing interviews with journalists, experts, high-ranking former employees, and former WeWork members , WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN takes a look at the community-centric, people-first ideal... Full synopsis »

From miracle success to spectacular business failure, WeWork’s rise and fall is the kind of cautionary tale that will serve as a feeder for university case studies for decades to come. Proof that charisma, vision, and salesmanship can take you extraordinarily far--but only so far--the new documentaryis an enthralling examination of the firm’s epic downfall, though if you’re familiar with the organization and its founder Adam Neumann it may just be a repeat of what you already know.