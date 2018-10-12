What They Had movie poster
What They Had movie poster

What They Had (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
October 12, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Elizabeth Chomko
Writer
Elizabeth Chomko
Cast
Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner, Robert Forster, Taissa Farmiga, Josh Lucas
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

From first-time writer/director Elizabeth Chomko, WHAT THEY HAD centers on a family in crisis. Bridget (Hilary Swank) returns home to Chicago at her brother's (Michael Shannon) urging to deal with her ailing mother (Blythe Danner) and her father's (Robert Forster) reluctance to let go of their life together.... Full synopsis »

