Where the Crawdads Sing movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Where the Crawdads Sing movie poster

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Suspense Drama
Rated PG-13
125 min.
Release Date
July 15, 2022
Digital Date
September 6, 2022
DVD Release Date
December 13, 2021 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Olivia Newman
Writer
Lucy Alibar
Cast
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, David Strathairn
Studio
Sony Pictures
Running Time
125 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault

From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
'Weird Al' Goes Full Weird Al in New Trailer 'Weird Al' Goes Full Weird Al in New Trailer
Watch the Trailer for Sam Mendes' Oscar-y 'Empire of Light' Watch the Trailer for Sam Mendes' Oscar-y 'Empire of Light'
'Fall' Aims for the Sky, Falls to Earth 'Fall' Aims for the Sky, Falls to Earth
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' is the Horror Movie You Need Right Now 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' is the Horror Movie You Need Right Now