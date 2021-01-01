Wild Indian movie poster
Wild Indian
Wild Indian movie poster

Wild Indian (2021)

Suspense Drama
90 min.
Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.
Writer
Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.
Cast
Michael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Jesse Eisenberg, Kate Bosworth, Phoenix Wilson, Julian Gopal
Studio
NA
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Makwa, a young Anishinaabe boy, has a rough life. He often appears at school with bruises he says he got falling down, but no one believes him. He and his only friend, Ted-O, like to escape by playing in the woods, until the day Makwa shockingly murders a schoolmate. After covering up the crime, the two boys go on to live very different lives. Now, as adult men, they must face the truth of what... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Coming in at a lean 90 minutes, Wild Indian is a searing exploration of past trauma and dark secrets. It is undeniably one of the best movies to premiere at Sundance. Full movie review »
