Release Date
TBA 2021
Director
Writer
Studio
NA
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Makwa, a young Anishinaabe boy, has a rough life. He often appears at school with bruises he says he got falling down, but no one believes him. He and his only friend, Ted-O, like to escape by playing in the woods, until the day Makwa shockingly murders a schoolmate. After covering up the crime, the two boys go on to live very different lives. Now, as adult men, they must face the truth of what... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Coming in at a lean 90 minutes, Wild Indian is a searing exploration of past trauma and dark secrets. It is undeniably one of the best movies to premiere at Sundance. Full movie review »