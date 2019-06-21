Jessie Buckley delivers an unforgettable, star-making performance as Rose-Lynn Harlan, a rebellious country singer who dreams of trading the working-class streets of Glasgow for the Grand Ole Opry of Nashville. Complete with an expert performance by Oscar-nominee Julie Walters and an electrifying soundtrack performed by Buckley, WILD ROSE is a joyous human story steeped in music, courage, and achieving your dreams -no matter how far away they may appear.... Full synopsis »

Apparently Scots have an affliction: some of them like country music. Some of them even like country music enough that they want to sing it. Some of them even love country music so much they want to be country music stars.