Wild Rose movie poster
B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Wild Rose
Wild Rose movie poster

Wild Rose (2019) - Movie Details

Drama Musical
100 min.
Release Date
June 21, 2019 (LA/NY)
June 28, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Tom Harper
Writer
Nicole Taylor
Cast
Jessie Buckley, Matt Costello, Jane Patterson
Studio
Neon
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, some sexuality and brief drug material

Jessie Buckley delivers an unforgettable, star-making performance as Rose-Lynn Harlan, a rebellious country singer who dreams of trading the working-class streets of Glasgow for the Grand Ole Opry of Nashville. Complete with an expert performance by Oscar-nominee Julie Walters and an electrifying soundtrack performed by Buckley, WILD ROSE is a joyous human story steeped in music, courage, and achieving your dreams -no matter how far away they may appear.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Apparently Scots have an affliction: some of them like country music. Some of them even like country music enough that they want to sing it. Some of them even love country music so much they want to be country music stars. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

B
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
MOVIE FEATURES
The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far) The Best Movies of 2019 (So Far)
'Men in Black: International' Demands a Neuralizer 'Men in Black: International' Demands a Neuralizer
Now on Blu-ray, 'Captain Marvel' is Still No Marvel Now on Blu-ray, 'Captain Marvel' is Still No Marvel
No, 'Dark Phoenix' Doesn't Disappoint No, 'Dark Phoenix' Doesn't Disappoint