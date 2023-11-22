Release Date
November 22, 2023
Digital Date
January 23, 2024
DVD Release Date
March 12, 2024
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
92 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for thematic elements and mild action
In “Wish,” Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Hot sexy magical kings aren’t all bad, but they aren’t all good either. That’s the theme of Wish, the amusing Disney movie that may not be the Mouse House’s next animated classic but has enough music, humor, and weird talking animals to satisfy kids and parents alike. Full movie review »