Wolf (2021)Drama
Rated R
98 min.
Release Date
December 3, 2021 (Limited)
98 minutes
Rated R for some abusive behavior, sexuality, nudity and language
Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies. However once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he... Full synopsis »
In Wolf, a young man who is clearly a man but thinks he is a wolf is admitted to a facility to treat people who think they are animals, where he becomes sexually attracted to a woman who is clearly a woman but thinks she is a panther. Among the questions posed: will cross-species sex ensue? Full movie review »