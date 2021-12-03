Wolf movie poster
Wolf
Drama
Rated R
98 min.
Release Date
December 3, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Nathalie Biancheri
Writer
Nathalie Biancheri
Cast
George MacKay, Lily-Rose Depp, Senan Jennings, Darragh Shannon, Elisa Fionuir, Lola Petticrew, Amy Macken, Fionn O’Shea, Paddy Considine, Karise Yansen, Eileen Walsh
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
98 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for some abusive behavior, sexuality, nudity and language

Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family. When he's sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of 'curative' therapies. However once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he...

In Wolf, a young man who is clearly a man but thinks he is a wolf is admitted to a facility to treat people who think they are animals, where he becomes sexually attracted to a woman who is clearly a woman but thinks she is a panther. Among the questions posed: will cross-species sex ensue?
