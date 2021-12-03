NA
Wolf (2021)

Drama Suspense
Release Date
December 3, 2021 (Limited)
Director
Nathalie Biancheri
Writer
Nathalie Biancheri
Cast
George MacKay, Lily-Rose Depp, Senan Jennings, Darragh Shannon, Elisa Fionuir, Lola Petticrew, Amy Macken, Fionn O’Shea, Paddy Considine, Karise Yansen, Eileen Walsh
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies. However once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
