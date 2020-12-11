Release Date
December 11, 2020 (Video)
Digital Date
December 11, 2020 (Streaming)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
103 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril, scary images, some thematic elements and brief language
In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh's missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the...
MOVIE REVIEW
I tried watching Wolfwalkers with my two-year-old. That lasted approximately five minutes, until she made clear, as she cowered in another room, that it was a little too scary for her. My wife called the artwork "harsh." That may be true but the animation, and the movie itself, are also quite beautiful.