Woman at War movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments
Woman at War movie poster

Woman at War (2019) - Movie Details

War Drama Action
100 min.
Release Date
March 1, 2019 (Limited)
Director
Benedikt Erlingsson
Writer
Benedikt Erlingsson, Ólafur Egill Egilsson
Cast
Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, Jóhann Sigurðarson, Davíð Þór Jónsson
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Halla is a fifty-year-old independent woman. But behind the scenes of a quiet routine, she leads a double life as a passionate environmental activist. Known to others only by her alias “The Woman of the Mountain,” Halla secretly wages a one-woman-war on the local aluminum industry. As Halla’s actions grow bolder, from petty vandalism to outright industrial sabotage, she succeeds in pausing the negotiations between the Icelandic government and the corporation building a new aluminum... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments
MOVIE FEATURES
'Glass' is Not the Movie You're Looking For 'Glass' is Not the Movie You're Looking For
The 20 Most Memorable Performances of 2018 The 20 Most Memorable Performances of 2018
A Very Late 'Aquaman' Review A Very Late 'Aquaman' Review
The 10 Best Movies of 2018 The 10 Best Movies of 2018